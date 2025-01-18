Raiders' Top Defensive Performers in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have the season they expected in 2024, resulting in ownership cleaning house.
The Raiders will enter 2025 with a new head coach and general manager after Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco went 4-13 in their one year together. Las Vegas is looking to begin a rebuild after multiple unsuccessful seasons.
However, 2024 was not without positives. Despite a drop-off in play on both sides of the ball, the Raiders had plenty of players have good moments.
Today, we will break down the Raiders’ top three defensive performers from 2024 on Pro Football Focus.
For this exercise, we will use the players who played at least 500 snaps. That disqualifies defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who finished with the second-highest-graded player on the defensive side but only played 246 snaps. Safety Thomas Harper finished with the highest grade but only played 191 snaps.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby (74.1) - Despite missing five games, Crosby still finished as the top-graded qualifier for the Silver and Black.
Crosby ranked as the 28th-best defensive end in the NFL this season, managing 766 snaps even though he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of games for the first time in his six-year career.
The Raiders hope Crosby recovers well and leads the new-look Raiders defense in 2025.
Linebacker Robert Spillane (68.4) - The Raiders’ top linebacker has been a revelation during his two seasons in Las Vegas.
Spillane finished as the 30th-best linebacker in the NFL, playing 1,093 snaps in 2024. He was a monster in the run game, earning the second-highest run defense grade on the team at 87.3.
Spillane hits free agency after two seasons with the Silver and Black, and he could be in line for a major payday. It will be interesting to monitor over the next few months if Spillane makes his way back to Las Vegas.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig (67.5) - Another player set to hit free agency, Moehrig had another solid season with the Raiders in 2024.
While he did struggle in some departments, Moehrig ranked as the 37th-best safety in the league. He finished with the highest run defense grade on the team at 87.5, just edging out Spillane.
The Raiders may lose both of their starting safeties. They may want to get a deal done with Moehrig when free agency starts.
