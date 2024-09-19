Raiders' Top Performers Through Two Weeks
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 on the young 2024 season, and they are looking to put together a winning streak as they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders followed up a bad performance against the Los Angeles Chargers with an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
It has not been perfect for Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad so far, but there are plenty of positives to take away.
While the offense has not gotten going yet, especially on the ground, the defense has played well enough to keep the Silver and Black in games.
A few Raiders have stood out this season. Let’s break down the top three graded Raiders on Pro Football Focus.
- DE Maxx Crosby - Are you sitting down? Maxx Crosby is the highest-graded Raider this season.
Crosby’s PFF grade is 79.8, tops on the team and 14th among all defensive ends. He has totaled 11 tackles, a league-leading five for loss, five quarterback hits, a pass defended, and three sacks.
The addition of Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle has been excellent for Crosby. He has seen fewer double teams as a result, allowing him to go one-on-one with tackles. Knowing Crosby, he will often win those match-ups.
According to PFF, Crosby has generated eight total pressures. He is off to another excellent start as he aims to win Defensive Player of the Year.
2. OL Dylan Parham - With all the injuries along the Raiders’ offensive line, Parham’s consistency has been key.
Parham’s PFF grade is 79.7, the best offensive grade and sixth among all guards. He has allowed just three pressures through two games, although one was a sack. Despite the Raiders' run game not performing well, he has been an excellent run blocker this season.
The Raiders have been hoping Parham puts it all together in year three, and so far, that appears to be the case. As the season goes on, they will need him to maintain this level of play.
3. TE Brock Bowers - Bowers’ rookie season is off to an excellent start.
Bowers’ PFF grade is 78.4, which ranks third among all tight ends. He leads all tight ends in receiving yards with 156 and ranks second in the league in receptions with 15 on 17 (!!!) targets.
If Bowers maintains this pace, he will finish the season with 127 receptions for 1,326 yards, which would shatter Mike Ditka’s record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie tight end (1,076 in 1961).
The Raiders knew Bowers was special when they drafted him, and his production proves that.
You can view the entire Raiders team’s PFF grades here.
