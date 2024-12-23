Raiders' Tucker Making Vast Improvements in Year 2
The Las Vegas Raiders won their third football game of the 2024-25 campaign, taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the backs of the young players that Las Vegas has showcased all season, it was an early gift for Raider fans this holiday season.
On the backs of the Raiders' 257 receiving yards, young wide receiver Tre Tucker may have begun to tell the Raider Nation that he could be a mainstay in this offensive line if he keeps showing the improvements he has.
The Raiders drafted Tucker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, going 100th overall. The 23-year-old had some time to get his feet wet last season, playing in 16 games. Tucker is primed to set a new season high in every category, including games played this season.
The injury bug that has flown through the Raiders locker room this season missed Tucker, and thankfully so. Given the lack of offensive movement that the Raiders have experienced this season, Tucker has some grit to his game that could impact this team for 2025.
In his first season, Tucker finished with 19 receptions in 34 targets and totaled 331 receiving yards, averaging 17.4 yards per reception. While the reception totals in year one for Tucker did not jump off the page, he has seen his role in this struggling season improve greatly.
Tucker has recorded 42 receptions in 69 targets and has totaled 491 receiving yards, averaging 11.7 yards per reception. Tucker has also received 22 first downs on the season, improving his total from his rookie campaign by ten, and counting.
Against Jacksonville, Tucker had two receptions in four targets, going for 41 yards, averaging 20.5 yards per reception. While he may not be the current go-to guy on the receiving end for quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew, Tucker has proven to be a reliable option for any moment in the game.
As his career continues in Las Vegas, his role should increase each season. Shows that he has learned and has shown growth from season one into season two. Seasons three, four, and beyond should be motivating for Raider fans to see. While the Raiders offensive line does need improvements in certain areas, if Tucker keeps the trajectory he is on currently, his name could be penciled in the starting line more times than not.
