Raiders UDFA Ron Stone Jr. Making a Push for the 53-man Roster
As training camp rolls on for the Las Vegas Raiders, decisions will start to be made on who makes the 53-man roster.
Training camp has been a good one as a whole for the Raiders. And the players are going to make this decision hard on the coaches. It is a good problem to have for the Raiders because that means they are playing to the standard head coach Antonio Pierce has set.
One of the Raiders players who is making a late push to make the roster is defensive end Ron Stone Jr. The Raiders signed Stone as an undrafted free agent from Washington State University in May.
"Another player that had a big monster play; it is a guy Maxx Crosby been really talking about, and I think he has a shot to make this team," said our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after practice Thursday night. "I do not think he is a lock, but I think he has a legit shot. That was Ron Stone tonight. ... Maxx has been building him up. This guy made a couple of plays tonight. He just keeps showing up. ... When you think about it, he is not big. ... But he makes plays."
"It pops," said our Ezekiel Trezevant. "Obviously, he is no Maxx Crosby, right? He has a lot of growth. But there is a reason Maxx has been building him up publicly and privately. Because his long-term potential. Definitely there, especially as he stays a little bit longer in the league, starts to get a little bit bigger. Adds a little bit of weight, he pops. You can see that he already understands he has a firm understanding of how to play the position. So, his growth is going to be interesting to watch. Like you said, not neccssarily the biggest guy out there, but that speaks to his skill set. He is not the biggest guy out there, and he is still making plays. I think his potential is good long term."
When one of the best defensive players in the NFL speaks positively about you, you are doing things right. Crosby continues to share his knowledge with his teammates to make them better.
