Raiders’ UDFAs to Note Ahead of Training Camp: QB Carter Bradley
The biggest storyline in the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp this summer will be the highly-anticipated quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
With all the talk surrounding the quarterback competition, the Raiders other notable quarterbacks have been somewhat overlooked.
One of those quarterbacks is undrafted free agent Carter Bradley, whom the Raiders acquired after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bradley was one of the best quarterbacks to go undrafted this offseason. The South Alabama native comes off a 2023 campaign in which he was named an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention. He threw for 2,660 yards and 19 touchdowns on 221 completions in 11 games (13 starts).
The season prior, his first with the program, Bradley set school records with 3,326 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 276 completions.
Bradley transferred to South Alabama after playing four seasons at Toledo. In his final season with the Rockets, Bradley threw for 972 yards and four touchdowns on 77 completions in eight games.
In 22 games with Toledo, Bradley posted 2,377 yards and 14 touchdowns on 182 completions.
Bradley already has a special tie to the Silver and Black, as he is the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Gus Bradley served as the Raiders' defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, the last time Las Vegas made the playoffs.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco is quite familiar with Gus Bradley, as he served as the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons during Telesco's reign. That run preceded Gus Bradley's one-year stint in Las Vegas and succeeded his four seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach.
Carter Bradley has the potential to be a solid backup at the NFL level, but he's going to have a tough quarterback room to compete with in training camp. As is the case for any undrafted free agent, training camp is going to be crucial for the young Carter Bradley, as he will be looking to translate his skills from South Alabama to professional competition.
Even if he doesn't make the Raiders' roster, there's a good chance Carter Bradley is picked up elsewhere. With his father's connection, though, the undrafted quarterback already has an edge heading into camp.
