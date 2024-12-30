Raiders Veteran RB Abdullah Drops Career Game in Victory Over Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders can say for the first time this season that they are victors in back to back games. First taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, and defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, the Raiders caught fire just a tad too late.
As the entire year has been filled with ups and downs for the Raiders franchise, long time running back, Ameer Abdullah has been through it all. Now a ten-year veteran of the game, even Abdullah had some individual goals to meet, and that's what he did in Sundays victory.
In his career, Abdullah has been unable to say that he has rushed for over 100 yards in a game, until yesterday. Finishing his game with 20 carries and gaining 115 yards, averaging 5.8 per carry, Abdullah was a huge reason why the Raiders were able to take the game against New Orleans.
The closest that Abdullah got to 100+ rushing yards in a game came back in 2017 when he was with the Detroit Lions. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Abdullah dropped 94 rushing yards in 20 carries. Same exact carry total but much improved over the years for Abdullah.
Abdullah himself has admitted that he can be used in a versatile way, and while he does not land many break through rushes, handing the ball to Abdullah over the years has only added to the importance of him being on a professional squad. The Raiders and Abdullah have drowned out the sound of negativity on the season, and are now doing it for a greater goal.
"We're not playing for anything, other than each other right now," Abdullah said in his post game interview. "I think that is enough for everyone to put some stuff on the line, play through the hits and bruises, and execute to the highest level when called upon. I couldn't be more proud on how these guys came out today."
Over his three-year Raiders career, Abdullah has earned himself 420 rushing yards, with 2024 being his biggest rushing total since the 2017 season. As Abdullah's contract with the Raiders is set to expire at seasons end, whether he returns for the squad next season or moves forward, Abdullah can hold his head up high knowing he has given the Raider Nation his all over his tenure with the franchise.
