Does RB McCormick Deserve a Starting Role in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had many players go in and out of the starting running back role this season. From veterans Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah to Zamir White, the running back position still seems up for grabs in 2025. Does the youngest running back of the core for the Raiders, Sincere McCormick make sense to be the everyday guy?
McCormick burst on the scene for the Raiders, providing a new fight at the ground game that the Raiders hadn't seen in a second. Though the sample size has been small for McCormick, he has shown enough to earn a starting role this season, given the state the season is going.
Head coach Antonio Pierce gave McCormick the starting running back role for the Raiders against the Atlanta Falcons, but McCormick got injured early on and did not return. He is now on the injured reserve for Las Vegas, as it seems the veterans may be running the ball for the next few games, cautiously making sure McCormick's injury doesn't worsen.
In five games this season, McCormick has 39 carried and 183 rushing yards. Though the numbers do not jump off the page, McCormick ranks second on the team in rushing yards this season in fewer games than leader Mattison.
While Mattison is set to become a free agent at the season's end, McCormick may have an opportunity to earn the first-string running back role for the Raiders, but does it make sense for the team's future?
While the production was found in the small amount of time on the field, McCormick has not played in high-leverage games for the Raiders when the running game becomes the most important. Given the injuries at the position and lack of depth, Las Vegas may go out in free agency to address their running back woes.
There are multiple running backs around the league that are set to hit free agency at the end of the year, some of which have experience that could benefit this Raiders team. While the Raiders are in the grasp of a rebuild, it would not hurt to add an established running back to the team rather than hoping one will break through.
McCormick is a young option for the Raiders, but given the lack of professional games, it may better suit the Raiders to bring in another running back for McCormick to pick the brain of if he wants to be a mainstay on the squad.
