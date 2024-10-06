Raiders vs. Broncos Live Game Thread
DENVER, Colo. -- The Las Vegas Raiders look to get their first divisional win over the Denver Broncos in this Week 5 AFC West matchup.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders are looking to power through the Davante Adams drama to get above .500.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: FOX
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST
FOX is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
Las Vegas has won its last eight games against Denver. It leads the all-time regular season series, 72-53-2.
The two teams last met at the end of the 2023 regular season. The Raiders came out on top with a 27-14 win.
Per our Aidan Champion, "The Raiders will likely be down a considerable amount of key players this week but, nonetheless, will be looking to bring the same intensity they did last weekend."
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
