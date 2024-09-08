Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Thread
INGLEWOOD, Cal. -- The Las Vegas Raiders kickoff the 2024 regular season with a matchup against an AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders are looking to start on the right foot with head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce spent the offseason rebuilding the Raiders to fit his vision. The Silver and Black are emphasizing defense, physicality, and a balanced offense that will rely on a bruising run game and a vertical passing attack.
Gardner Minshew II, named the starting quarterback after a tight battle with Aidan O'Connell, will have plenty of weapons to distribute the ball to in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, and highly touted rookie Brock Bowers.
Defensively, the Raiders are looking to continue the dominance they were able to establish when Pierce took over as head coach last season. All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby leads a talented front seven with offseason signee Christian Wilkins, who will make a huge impact Day 1.
The Raiders suffered a huge blow, however, when defensive end Malcolm Koonce was ruled out on Friday by Pierce and placed on the injured reserve on Saturday.
The Raiders are more confident with their secondary this season. It was their biggest concern and while it is the weakest facet of their defense, the improve of key players promises a brighter 2024 than 2023. Cornerback Jack Jones looks to breakout as an elite player this season.
The Chargers will be rejuvenated with the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a national championship with the University of Michigan.
Here's how to watch Friday's game:
TV: CBS
Venue: SoFI Stadium, Inglewood, California
Kickoff: 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT
If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app on iOS and Android.
Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
Click the link here for details regarding the Raiders' affiliate stations nationwide.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
