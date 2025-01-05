Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time this season. The last time these two teams faced each other was during Week 1 when the Chargers beat the Raiders in Los Angeles.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
Their Week 1 matchup set the tone for both teams. The Chargers have secured a playoff berth, and the Raiders have secured one of the better picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Chargers' playoff seeding has yet to be solidified. So, their road matchup against the Raiders on Sunday still has some importance for playoff purposes.
Raiders head coach believes that while much has changed for the Raiders since Week 1, he does not think much has changed with the Chargers since then. Pierce feels the Raiders have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Chargers on Sunday.
"Nothing,” Pierce said. “They're physical. I mean, I think the quarterback is playing really really well, taking care of the football. Number 15, that rookie [Ladd] McConkey is doing a hell of a job. But, I mean it's the same identity when we were ready for them in Week 1. Physical, downhill, big backs, take care of the football, playing really really well on defense. Obviously, some good numbers there with what they're doing with the points from a defensive standpoint, but obviously a well-coached team, well prepared. We'll have our hands full."
Pierce acknowledged a few players who have persevered during a complex and challenging season for everyone involved.
"Aidan O'Connell, quarterback, just for what he went through," Pierce said. "Isaiah Pola-Mao would be one. Big Mike [Michael Mayer] because we lost him for a couple weeks, and I think he bounced back, had a great reception, some good blocks in the game. And then to be honest, I try to givecredit to some guys that have just been consistent each and every game. Robert Spillane, I mean from day one, Week 1, has been a really really good player for us. Tre'von Moehrig, another player that stands out that's just been consistent from day one. So those are ones just off the top of my head."
