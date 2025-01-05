REPORT: Can the Raiders Keep Up with the Chargers?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers finish their season series on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. After facing each other in the first week of the season, they now face each other
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his predictions for every Week 18 game.
While the Raiders have played better over the last two weeks, securing two consecutive wins was not enough to convince Prisco they could beat a determined Chargers team.
"The Raiders have already blown their draft spot, but they are playing for nothing," Prisco said. "They will have an eye on vacation. The Chargers and Harbaugh aren't playing for much, especially if the Steelers win Saturday night, but I expect they will play to win here. Look for the Chargers to take it."
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News echoed the same sentiment, making it clear that the Chargers have legitimate motivation to play their best and try to win on Sunday. While the Raiders have played admirably over the last two weeks, they beat two other bad teams in the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.
Most would agree the Chargers are a much more formidable team than either of those two teams. While the Raiders have a chance to win, most, including Iyer, do not believe those chances are very high.
"The Chargers can try to bolt up a little more to avoid a repeat of the Harbaugh Bowl matchup with the [Baltimore] Ravens," Iyer said. "They threw down on the road in New England last week, and they'll come up strong aces in Las Vegas with a needed tuneup for the defense and JK Dobbins-led rushing attack."
The Raiders and Chargers have gone in two completely different directions since their matchup in Week 1. Although the Raiders entered that game with starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce, the Chargers faced the healthiest Raiders team to hit the field this season.
It will be interesting to see if the Raiders can use their new-look coaching staff and roster to potentially steal a win against a Chargers team with a significantly better roster. It would be a fitting end to what has been an unpredictable season.
