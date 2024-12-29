Raiders vs. Saints Live Game Thread
NEW ORLEANS, Louis.-- The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the New Orleans Saints on the road today. After winning for the first time in months last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders are looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
However, a win in New Orleans would likely be detrimental to the team's draft position this offseason. Still, the Raiders are facing a Saints team that has lost three of its last four and 10 of its last 13 games, meaning the Raiders have a legitimate shot of winning.
The Saints and Raiders are alike in many ways. Both teams have suffered numerous injuries, including to their starting quarterbacks.
Both teams have had extended losing streaks. At one point this season, the Saints lost seven games in a row and the Raiders had lost 10 consecutive games before their win last week.
The Raiders will dodge a meeting against former quarterback Derek Carr, but Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham knows the Saints' offense is still dangerous.
"I mean, they're at home. It's the holidays," Graham said. "I'm sure they have family in town. I mean, they're professionals, but they're going to be hungry. There's a lot of veterans on that team defensively. The interim head coach right now [Darren] Rizzi, he's done such a good job with the special teams over his career. He's doing a good job as an interim head coach. I expect them to be ready to go. And that building is one of the hardest places to play. Keep in mind, they're all on vacation and it's going to be a tough place to play. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm sure the players are, but it's the NFL. These guys know they're only guaranteed 17 opportunities to play this game. So, they'll be ready to go.”
Like the Raiders, the Saints are shorthanded but still formidable. Graham elaborated on one of the Saints' best offensive weapons, wide receiver Chris Olave.
" I mean, I saw the freshmen from Ohio State in the playoff game. I mean, he's pretty good. And then these guys that come to the league, there's just a lot of growth in terms of their skill set. One thing that stands out to me is just how competitive they all are. Again, it's the same thing that I talked about with LSU. So, you see a guy who's explosive, who can make plays, make tough catches. So, we'll see if he's ready to go and we'll have to be prepared for him."
