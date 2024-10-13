Raiders vs. Steelers Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to rebound after their calamitous 34-18 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos last week. This Week 6 matchup will be within the safe confines of Allegiant Stadium, but the opponent is a stout 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers team.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders will have a new signal caller this week in Aidan O'Connell. Gardner Minshew won the starting job during the preseason, but after leading the team to a 2-3 record including two unacceptable losses, the Raiders will explore their chances with O'Connell.
Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters this week that it was his decision, what he "felt was best for the offense going forward."
The Raiders want to rebound after a demoralizing loss to the Broncos last week. This week, Pierce discussed the importance of a tough culture and the ability to recover from mistakes. The example given was the deflating pick-six that gave the Broncos a big momentum shift.
"It's a teaching lesson, and it's something that we try to do on the sideline as that was happening," Pierce said. "You could feel it. It was real. I'm not going to hide from it, right? We could feel the air a little bit from our team and say, 'Guys, it's one play.' And when we really look at that game, probably two series later, we had the ball at the 50-yard line and we had a great opportunity to make a play. We didn't do it. We punted, kept them backed up. And there's so many plays in the game where you can change the momentum and get it back on our side, and we didn't do that, and we have to find a way. And it's not one person, it's not one unit. It's a team doing that collectively."
The Steelers are fresh off a last second heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week, and as always are competently coached by Mike Tomlin and are formidable on both sides of the ball.
