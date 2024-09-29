Raiders Waive Preseason Standout
The Las Vegas Raiders made several roster moves on Saturday as they gear up for their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps the most significant one was the waiving of one of their undrafted free agents.
The club announced on Saturday that it had waived rookie wide receiver Ramel Keyton, who had been a second-string wideout. He was inactive for each of the Raiders' first three games.
Keyton had led the Raiders in receiving in its final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, posting 76 yards on just four receptions, making the ultimate final statement for a shot at a roster spot.
"He's [Keyton] a very talented player, and I think he's still trying to find his way in the pro game," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce after that preseason game. "And I think it was good last night for him to go out there and really showcase that in a critical situation in the game to allow us to either tie it up or win it, and obviously, we kicked a field goal. But I think he's a guy that we had our eye on early, especially in the offseason program. And some other guys kind of stepped up, and you kind of forget about them a little bit because he doesn't make a play or two here. And then last night, we asked those guys to really step out and make it tough for us over the next 48 hours."
The Raiders signed Keyton as an undrafted free agent immediately following the 2024 NFL Draft. The youing wideout was a standout at Tennessee, having finished his final collegiate season with a career-high 642 receiving yards while leading the team in touchdown receptions with six.
Correspondingly, the Raiders signed tight end John Samuel Shenker to the active roster while activating defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and wide receiver Alex Bachman from the practice squad.
Bachman has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021. He's had just two active seasons -- 2020 and 2021 as a member of the New York Giants.
Perhaps he will see some action on Sunday, as the Raiders will be without star wide receiver Davante Adams.
