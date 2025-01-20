Raiders Will Benefit from a Healthy Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2024 for several reasons.
Whether it was poor offensive execution or a lack of defensive playmaking, the Raiders knew they needed to improve, so they cleaned house.
Las Vegas will soon have a new head coach and general manager, and one benefit of the new staff should be the return of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The Raiders expected Wilkins to be a major contributor in 2024, but an injury prevented that.
Wilkins played in just five games and posted 17 total tackles, two for loss, six quarterback hits, and two sacks. He underwent foot surgery and did not return to the field afterward.
Wilkins was the Raiders’ major free-agent signing last March, as the team sought an interior presence to take pressure away from Maxx Crosby off the edge. It looked like the perfect signing to help the team’s star on paper.
Injuries happen to every team in football every year, and teams just have to deal with it and find contributions from the next man on the depth chart. However, it feels like the Raiders missed an opportunity to have one of the most feared defensive lines in the league.
While we do not know who the next defensive coordinator will be, so we do not know what front the Raiders will be in next season. However, it should not matter for Wilkins, who has shown he can be one of the best defensive tackles in the league at his best.
Wilkins’ greatest skill is his ability to produce pressure on the interior. Last season, the Raiders recorded 38 sacks, which ranked 22nd in the NFL. Getting a healthy Wilkins back should allow Las Vegas to climb the ranks and be a better pass-rushing team.
It could have been a much better season for the Raiders if not for so many injuries. They will hope to have better luck in that department next season, as it could result in more wins.
With a new regime entering the fold in 2025, getting back one of the team’s best defenders, who they did not see much of last season, should be a major boost for the entire team.
