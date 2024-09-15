Raiders Will Go as Far as Offensive Line Takes Them
Early last season, the most significant issues for the Las Vegas Raiders offense were poor quarterback play and poor playcalling.
After the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was evident that issues on the offense persisted. Still, most of those issues revolved around the players’ inability to execute and self-inflicted mistakes that essentially handed the Chargers points.
While the offense showed promise at times, turnovers and drives that barely moved the ball down the field made it a long day for the Raiders offense. However, the Raiders struggled to get the ball down the field and execute, mainly because of their offensive line, which allowed quarterback Gardner Minshew II to be sacked four times.
"Player-ran business,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media on Friday. “I've always said that. I said it the day I took over last year. I mean, we're good when our best players are playing really well, right? When Davante Adams, Jakobi [Meyers], Big Mike [Michael Mayer], Brock [Bowers], Zamir [White], when our O-line is playing well, and I can go on and on. But when those guys are making plays, typically, it's a good day for the Raiders. And that's what it’s going to come down to this game, right? We're going against one of the better teams in the National Football League, reigning MVP. I mean, all hands on deck and our best players are going to show up."
Specifically, Pierce said the offense’s success comes from solid play along its offensive line, as they are the unit that sets the tone. Pierce hopes the offensive linemen's negative feelings will help propel them to play the best they can against the Baltimore Ravens.
"Again, it always starts with those guys up front," Pierce said. "When we're a good offense, running the ball, throwing the ball, it starts with the o-line protection and everything of that nature. Their mentality sets the tone, their energy, their presence sets the tone. I think that's really critical.
“They understood. They saw it. I mean, it was glaring what the issues were last week. And you sit there, and you watch it, and you walk out that game with a loss, and you're like, 'Why? How did that happen? What were the reasons?' And obviously, we discussed that. What you like is when you have linemen that do have a little chip on their shoulder, right? Have a little bit more fire in their belly. So, not going to talk about it, though. We got to go do it on Sunday."
