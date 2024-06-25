Raiders Will Lean on Youth Offensively
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to take the next step offensively.
If they want to be a playoff team in 2024, they need to be better at running and throwing the football. There were several games where the defenses kept them in games, but their offense would not deliver.
The Raiders added a potential upgrade at quarterback, bringing in veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II. Minshew will compete with second-year man Aidan O’Connell, who started the second half of his rookie season and put up respectable performances.
If Minshew does not win the starting job, the Raiders staff is likely confident in the jump O’Connell will make in his second season. He was good, not great, in his rookie season, but there were reasons to believe he could build on that season and be an adequate starter.
If O’Connell wins the starting job, the Raiders will be ready to rely on their offensive youth to make that leap and help them return to the playoffs.
However, on the offensive side of the ball, there is more youth than just O’Connell. The Raiders have some young players ready to take on bigger roles on the offensive line and in their skill groups.
The most obvious area where the youth shines is the tight end position. The Raiders' top contributors are a rookie and a second-year player. While both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are supremely talented players, they are both relatively inexperienced. The Raiders need them both to be good and consistent immediately.
Beyond star Davante Adams and veteran Jakobi Meyers, second-year receiver Tre Tucker looks to have a bigger role in the offense. He has the inside track to be the Raiders’ WR3 in 2024, looking to prove he’s more than just a burner who can take the top off a defense.
Running back Zamir White becomes the Raiders’ lead back in 2024 after taking over for the injured Josh Jacobs at the end of 2023. White took 104 carries in 2023 after just 17 in his rookie season.
Is he ready for another major increase in his workload? Will the Raiders’ offense be better if he does get one? These are questions that will be answered as the season progresses.
The Raiders are leaning on their youth offensively to take them where they want to be. Nearly all of them have to be consistent contributors if the Raiders want to return to the postseason.
