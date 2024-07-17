Raiders Will Not Rebuild if 2024 Does Not Go as Planned
When Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco were hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, they did not know each other all that well, but both had plans for the Raiders to go back to winning. They both want this Raiders team to be successful for years and years to come; not just this year or the next two years.
They want to build a consistent winning team.
The Raiders have set themselves up for success. They signed key free agents, got the right coaching staff in place, and are back to the Raider way. They now have to go out there and prove it. And if it does not work out for them in 2024, it does not mean the Raiders have to blow it up and start a rebuild.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed how the Raiders are building, not rebuilding in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"They [the Raiders] have a couple of options," Carpenter said. "They are not going to be in rebuild mode. They got a bunch of young stars. And they got a bunch of young players who are burgeoning into stardom. This is a roster that is set to compete for the next five years -- four, for sure, probably five.
"No. 1, do they go get Aaron Rodgers. ... Do we go sign Aaron Rodgers and say to Aaron, 'Here's the deal, we think you are a game changer.' ... If the quarterback situtation does not work out in 2024, there is an option of going to get Aaron or another experienced quarterback who can come in with this roster and compete. Because they will not be in rebuilding mode. Even if Aidan [O'Connell] fails and Gardner [Minshew] fails. This roster is too talented and is too young and too deep. They are still going to be able to compete in 2025. So, by doing what they did this year, it allowed the organization to go out and continue to build up the roster. ... It allows them to develop what they have.
" ... So let us assume that it pans out and he [O'Connell] is what people think he is. Now you still have two more years on his rookie deal at cheap money ... and an organization that continues to get better."
