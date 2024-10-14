Raiders WR Alex Bachman Had A Career Game Sunday
For the Las Vegas Raiders, there were many stars and elite names known throughout the National Football League coming into the 2024 season.
As the season has progressed, those earlier names have continued to make names for themselves, but also some new names have become more apparent. Following Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there may be a new name that Raider Nation needs to get to know.
Alex Bachman has seen action in three games so far this season for the Raiders. On Sunday, though, his name was announced more than usual as he had a career game. Since 2020, Bachman has played in seven total games. Four games came from his 2020-2021 when he played for the New York Giants.
Bachman did not see any official game action in the first three weeks of the season but has now been on the field in the last three games for the Raiders. Sunday's game was different from the rest of those games as he caught not one, not two, but three passes amounting to 31 receiving yards.
His main highlight of the game came with just over six minutes remaining on a second and four when quarterback Aidan O’Connell hit Bachman at the 27-yard line for a first down then Bachman scampered for another eight yards after the catch. That play put the Raiders in the red zone, and ultimately, the Silver and Black found a way to not only put up points but also give Raider Nation something to cheer about.
Following the touchdown score, the Raiders elected to go for the 2-point conversion in the case where O’Connell looked Bachman's direction, but the inaccurate pass gave Bachman no chance to make a play.
When watching the game, Bachman has proved not only is he smart enough to get on the field for an NFL game but also has created a bond with quarterback O’Connell as both of these players spent time outside the starting units for this offense in the early part of the season.
Although it was yet another frustrating deficit, Raider Nation now has to take into consideration that Bachman wears No. 81 and can be a factor if the wide receiving spots continue to have dilemmas for the rest of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@HondoCarpenterand IG@HondoSrand never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.