Raiders WR Davante Adams Left Off Top Tier of Fantasy Football WRs, Who Made the Cut?
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been a top-five wideout in the NFL over the past half decade.
After just one season where Adams "fell off" as a consistent Pro-Bowl and All-Pro-caliber player, the national media has started to create some rather outlandish takes on where the veteran wide receiver stands amongst the elite receivers in the game.
Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the league's top fantasy football wide receivers by tiers. Adams was left outside of the No. 1 tier.
In that first tier, classified as "the established elite" were Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (No. 1), Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (No. 2), Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 3), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (No. 4) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 5).
Adams made the second tier, "the best bets to finish comfortably among the top 12." He was ranked No. 9 behind New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 8), Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (No. 7) and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (No. 6).
"Tier 2 also consists of a small group of wide receivers who could all push for a WR1 overall finish this season based on the number of projected targets alone," Macri wrote. "Between A.J. Brown and Davante Adams, fantasy managers will have two reliable and consistent veteran wide receivers who have finished as top-12 wide receivers in each of the past two seasons. Brown finished inside the top-five in each, and Adams finished top-three in each of the three seasons prior to last (WR11)."
Adams finished the 2023 season 14th in fantasy football standard scoring and 10th in PPR scoring.
