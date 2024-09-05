Raiders WR Davante Adams Sets the Record Straight
Rumors surrounding the future of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams swirled nearly the entire offseason.
The rumors came from everywhere and were highlighted even more after footage of Adams voicing his disapproval of the team's direction was shown on the Netflix documentary "Receiver." Adams’ future with the Raiders remained a constant story that followed the team up until the start of training camp, which Adams missed most of for the birth of his son.
However, although the rumors of Adams’ unhappiness had died down over the last few weeks, they were brought back to the forefront recently when former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson publicly claimed Adams was unhappy. With the start of the season just days away, Adams took the time to publicly address Jackson’s comments.
"At the end of the day, the facts are the facts, and that is not a fact," Adams said on Wednesday. "I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe, three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever. And I put that on my kids. I've never spoken to him about anything."
Adams went a step further, again clarifying that he is happy with the Raiders and that anything that is said contrary to that is untrue. He believes many things have been said this offseason about him are from outlets seeking easy clicks online.
Adams said he would have been gone by now if he were truly unhappy with the Raiders and that the stories of him being unhappy are not valid.
"In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait," Adams said. "Everybody wants to see what Davante Adams got to say, and, you know, he's [upset] in Vegas. If I was [upset], I mean, I wouldn't be here right now."
