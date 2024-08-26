Former Raiders WR Says Davante Adams is Unhappy in Las Vegas
We all saw and heard the rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams this offseason. Starting from last season, there has been constant speculation that Adams wanted out of Las Vegas.
Adams has made it clear, however, that he wants to remain a Raider and likes playing for his childhood time. He is excited with the team and new head coach Antonio Pierce.
One former Raiders receiver thinks that Adams is unhappy with the Raiders. In fact, he said the two have discussed it.
"I think he will sit put this year," said former Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson during his appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," last week. "I think this year is a huge year. You got Gardner Minshew, that has actually been named the starting quarterback. This year is going to be tough. I think you know they do not have the quarterback that they want. I know they wanted to get a quarterback in that draft and they could not get their guy. Obviously, it kind of defaulted to who they have.
"This one is tough because me and Davante, we have talked and I hate to do it because I do not want to the guy that is like, 'Oh, D-Jax said this and said that,' but at the end of the day, he isn't happy. I mean, you go from Aaron Rodgers, then you come to the Las Vegas Raiders and not only Jimmy G [Garropolo], you had your boy [Derek] Carr. It didn't really work out that you thought, you know, from the Fresno State days. ... It just quite did not work out. So, now I just do not think he is really that happy there. So this year I mean, where are you going to get your production from? Are you believing in Gardner like that? ... One thing about him, Davante is really a nice guy. ... He does not really want to be all in the media, going crazy and stuff like that. But you could see sometimes in the games, he is getting very frustrated."
