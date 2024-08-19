Raiders WR DJ Turner Has High Expectations for Himself
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon have to make decisions on the final 53-man roster. One area on offense they will have to decide on is how many wide receivers they will keep on the roster. And they also need to find out who will be the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart.
According to the current depth chart, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker will be the top three wide receivers to start the season. A player that is making a great case to be that fourth receiver is DJ Turner.
Turner is entering his third season in the NFL. The Raiders signed Turner as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburg in 2021. He has not seen the field that much since he has got to Las Vegas, but that could change this season.
Turner has had a tremendous offseason. He has shown up in training camp and in the first two preseason games.
"I mean, you know the whole 24 hour rule," Turner told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after Saturday's preseason game. "That applies in practice, too. You go back and watch film, and you get praises from the coaches about plays and things like that. But I mean, at the end of the day, it is just trying to do what is best [for the team]. I mean like, every opportunity you get, if they expect you to make the play, you just got to make it. That is all I've been trying to do. I mean, they got high expectations for me, so I feel like I got to up my expectations for myself. And that is all I have been trying to do.
" ... But it is still like little small things that I kind of get bothered by. Like a couple plays that I left out there I look at and it's like. 'OK, I wish I could of did [that]' but when I do make some of the plays, it does feel good. ... I would not say it is like a zone type of deal. But I do feel good about how I been playing. ... Just being a little bit more consistent, too. I feel like there are certain opportunities, I could make certain plays."
