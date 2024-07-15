Raiders WR Tre Tucker May be the Biggest Beneficiary of Offense's Changes
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the highest-paid receiving units in the National Football League. The Raiders’ receiving unit was expected to be one of the team's strengths. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams led the way, with newly added wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow.
While the Raiders had a talented group of wide receivers, they also had a new quarterback and a running back that held out the entire offseason. These things directly impacted the Raiders’ receiving unit last season, as the offense often struggled to get into any rhythm on game day. As much as the poor quarterback play and rushing attack negatively impacted the Raiders offense, few players were affected as much as wide receiver Tre Tucker.
The Raiders had the league’s leading rusher from the previous season, and Adams was on the same offense but only one football. Both players respectfully but vocally demanded the ball as much as possible. Running back Josh Jacobs even had a specific number in mind for how many times he should touch the ball. Adams made it clear he needed the ball more than he was getting it if the Raiders offense had any hopes of success. The Raiders' offense having to share the ball with two players left little room for other players, let alone a rookie receiver like Tucker, to receive many opportunities.
It must also be noted that Tucker's rookie season lacked offensive stats due to Josh McDaniels's inability to maximize his potential consistently. While Tucker flashed his ability at different times last season, the Raiders could not make Tucker a more significant part of the offense. That should no longer concern Tucker and the Raiders this season. Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been brought in to help get the most out of a Raiders offense that undoubtedly has talent but needs to put it all together.
Getsy is known for his creative playcalling and putting players in a position to succeed. With the addition of Getsy and tight end Brock Bowers to a receiving unit that already includes Adams, Meyers, and Michael Mayer, Tucker’s speed and ability to take the top off a defense becomes more vital. The Raiders now have a much better group of pass-catchers than last season and an offensive coordinator with a playbook that can succeed in today’s NFL.
Both make Tucker a player who could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Raiders' changes on offense this offseason.
