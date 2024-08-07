Raiders WR Wilkerson Looking to Take the Next Step After Years of Battling for Roster Spots
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson has yet to earn an opportunity to make a significant impact on an NFL team.
In seems this training camp, however, he is on his way to doing so.
Wilkerson is currently a second-stringer on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart, which, of course, is subject to change. That is partly due to his opportunities to showcase his talent in the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams, who is expecting the birth of his next child any day now.
"Just really competing every day, trying to make my teammates better, make myself better," Wilkerson said at training camp on Tuesday. That's all I can do is just step in to fill when he's [Adams] not here."
Since entering the league in 2020, Wilkerson has had to battle every year to make a roster. He made the Raiders' roster last season but would only play in two games, making one start. In this camp, the fourth-year NFL wideout is looking to transition from a roster-cut bubble player to a meaningful contributor in the active rotation.
Wilkerson discussed what he's doing to make that happen.
"Really just making every play that comes my way and just popping out on film, really," he said. "That's all I can do."
What will ultimately separate Wilkerson is his special teams play.
"He's kind of finding his role, where he's at," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media on Monday. "He can play both spots -- both Davante's and Jakobi's [Meyers] -- as a backup. But the key thing will come down to special teams. How much Tom McMahon can trust him, how much can our team rely on him to be a four-core guy."
Before joining the Silver and Black, Wilkerson had spent two seasons with the New England Patriots, with whom he played just four games for, making one start. The Raiders first signed him in May 2023. They waived him in November before re-signing him to the practice squad just a few days later.
Wilkerson played college ball at Southeast Missouri State before going undrafted in 2020.
