Recapping Marcus Epps' Performance in Raiders Week 3 Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their home schedule in disappointing fashion Sunday when they were defeated by one of the most underperforming teams in the National Football League, the Carolina Panthers.
With many fingers to point at and conversations to have when reflecting on this deficit, one thing Raider Nation needs to be aware of is safety Marcus Epps.
Epps led the Raiders' defense with 10 tackles on the day and could be seen all over the field. Raider Nation saw his athleticism in full effect in the middle of the third quarter. With the Panthers marching and facing a third-and-20, Miles Sanders caught the pass on a quick out and made many Raiders defenders miss. He then cut the field and ran from one sideline to the other. During this long play, as he reached closer and closer to picking up the 20 yards for the first down, Epps finally went stride for stride with him and hauled him down.
Following the play, Epps let out some emotion by hitting the turf with his hand.
His true athleticism and grit showed in that play. Down three possessions halfway through the third quarter, No. 1 in the Silver and Black continued to play hard. Although there were highlights on the day, there also were negatives.
With under a minute left in the first half, the Panthers faced a third-and-8. After the pass was completed and the yard had been gained, Epps had an opportunity to make a tackle around the 50-yard line, ultimately missing. The Panthers picked up additional yardage and got out of bounds.
On the next play, Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton found Adam Thielen for a 31-yard touchdown pass over the top of Epps and defensive back Jack Jones.
Overall, Epps did some good things and made mistakes, like all NFL players do on Sunday.
However, his impact was shown and missed later on in the game. Early in the fourth quarter an injury loomed for Epps. After getting attention from the Raiders' trainers he limped off the field and did not return.
With so many questions still looking to be answered for this 2024 Raiders team, one thing they do not want to answer is finding a fill-in for Epps. In his sixth year in the NFL, second with the Raiders, he has proven his productivity in this league and is a huge asset on this defense.
