'Receiver' Highlights Raiders' Adams Injury, Early-Season Struggles
The new Netflix documentary, "Receiver," highlights the lives of five NFL pass catchers as they navigate the season and deal with life off the field.
Among the five is Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams. Raider Nation knows what Adams is capable of on the field, so they get a closer look at that element of his life, but they also get to see what he goes through when the Allegiant Stadium lights shut off.
And sometimes, life in the NFL is not always glamorous.
Football is a physical sport, and players – receivers especially -- are prone to taking big hits. Adams took a major shot in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers early in the season, resulting in a shoulder injury.
However, Adams returned to the game and played through the injury. The pain still lingered as he took on his former team, the Green Bay Packers.
The third episode of the documentary also highlighted all the changes Adams has gone through during his time in Las Vegas, including the release of quarterback Derek Carr, Adams’ college teammate.
“I can’t say that I would have made this change if it wasn’t for him being here and us lowkey plotting on this since we left school together,” Adams said during the episode about his trade from the Packers to the Raiders in 2022.
After Carr was released, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace him. Garoppolo had a foot injury and had surgery after joining the team.
Adams highlighted the struggle of not having the reps in OTAs to get familiar with Garoppolo.
“Work together,” Adams can be heard saying during a practice. “We gotta get on the same page. I don’t know if he saw the way I ran it, or if he saw -- just being able to go back here versus getting here to do that.”
The episode featured Adams’ struggles in the Packers game. His shoulder was ailing him, and he was not getting the needed targets.
“If I have one target, and we lose the game on top of that, I can’t even tell you how I’m gonna be after this s---,” Adams says. “Against my old team?”
The Raiders would eventually involve Adams in the game more, and they would go on to defeat the Packers.
Later, the game against the New England Patriots is shown, and Adams takes a big hit from safety Jabrill Peppers. On the sideline, Adams expresses his frustration with his injuries.
“I gotta get the f--- out of here before I lose my f---ing life,” Adams said angrily. “I ain’t never been hit this many f---ing times in my career. Every game, I get f---ed up.”
Adams was frustrated with the team’s lack of offensive success early in the season but believed they had the personnel to turn it around.
The Raiders went on to defeat the Patriots, 21-17.
The full season of "Receiver" is streaming now on Netflix.
