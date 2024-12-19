REPORT: Analyst Has Bleak Prediction For Upcoming Raiders Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have three games remaining in an abysmal season. After losing another close game and falling to 2-12 on the season, they are now one of the worst teams in the National Football League.
Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars may confirm that the Raiders are undoubtedly the worst team in the NFL, aside from only the New York Giants.
The Raiders have lost ten games in a row, and the Jaguars give them their best chance of snapping that streak.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his prediction of Sunday’s matchups across the league. He predicted the Raiders would lose another close, hard-fought game at home by a score of 20-17.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars were fun against the New York Jets in Week 15, as we saw Mac Jones let loose and try to make plays as opposed to taking safer options,” Rolfe said. “Hopefully, that continues into Week 16, as it could make for a very entertaining game. The Raiders have also not given up without a fight this season, but we have no idea what their quarterback situation might look like by next week.”
The Raiders have suffered numerous injuries this season to players who are critical to their chances of success. While those injuries are a legitimate reason for the Raiders' struggles this season, the Jaguars have also had significant injuries to multiple critical players.
One of those injuries was to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which means both teams will be without their starting quarterback when they face off this Sunday. While the Raiders have not provided much reason to believe they have a chance to beat the Jaguars, they have come close multiple times to winning games against teams that are better than them.
However, the Jaguars are far from a better team than the Raiders. However, they have looked like a team that is still trying its hardest to win games.
Outside of a few minutes during different spurts of time each game, the same cannot be said about the Raiders with any certainty. Luckily for both teams, this season will be over soon, and both teams can move forward toward a brighter future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE