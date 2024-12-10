REPORT: Analyst Sounds Off on Raiders' Interest in Colorado QB Sanders
After the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for their next franchise quarterback. The quarterback room has not given the Raiders the production they needed or expected.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is done for the season with an injury he suffered in Week 12 and Aidan O'Connell was injured in Week 14.
After the Raiders' Week 14 loss, they are tied for the worst record in the NFL with the New York Giants and currently hold the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft based on strength of schedule.
The Raiders no doubt need a quarterback if they want to compete in the AFC West. Quarterback is also the Raiders biggest need heading into the offseason. The Raiders now control the number one pick, but with four games left, a lot can change.
The player they have been keeping their eyes on is University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"That feels like the worst kept secret in sports right now, that is that Shedeur Sanders wants to go to the Raiders," said ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky on Get Up. "And the Raiders should want Shedeur Sanders. I do not believe the Raiders matter until they get a quarterback. You are in a division with Patrick Mahomes, now in a division with [Jim] Harbaugh], and Justin Herbert, and in a division with Sean Payton and Bo Nix. You do not have a quarterback."
"You are more than likely going to have the first pick of the draft, you have to go get a quarterback. Shedeur Sanders is Geno Smith with the Seahawks. Sanders is Tua as a passer. Sanders is a very good football player. Physically he is not going to wow you but honestly, I think he got a chance to be a very high-end starter."
"If you are a Raider fan, you are saying whatever we do, do not win another football game. Do not win. We do not need to trade our whole team to get this pick. We have earned this pick," said former NFL head coach Rex Ryan.
It is going to be a very interesting offseason in Las Vegas. It will not shock no one if the Raiders go with Sanders with their first-round pick.
