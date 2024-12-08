Colorado QB Sanders Continues to Stoke the Raiders' Fire
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a talented quarterback. They have suffered many losses over the last two seasons without a quality quarterback under center.
Las Vegas's quarterback play has improved marginally over the last few weeks, but the position has still been a significant issue overall. While the Raiders' play calling has improved under Scott Turner, the Raiders simply need an upgrade at quarterback and other minor additions.
The lack of consistent play from the quarterback position, combined with the Raiders' being 2-10, means Las Vegas will likely finish the season within the needed range to draft one of the top quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft. A young, talented quarterback, along with other additions, would go a long way.
FOX Sports noted the recent social media post by Sanders from right outside of Allegiant Stadium only added to the speculation that the Raiders will soon draft Sanders as their next starting quarterback.
"Sanders appeared to indicate as such in an Instagram post Friday, where he was in a car passing by Allegiant Stadium — home of the Raiders — and captioned the video "Legendary."
Sanders seems to be a fit for the Raiders and the interest appears mutual after Raiders owner Mark Davis' comments to Sanders not too long ago.
"As for the senior quarterback, Sanders figures to be the first quarterback off the board and potentially the No. 1 pick in the draft," FOX Sports said. "Sanders has totaled 3,926 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 168.8 passer rating this season while completing 74.2% of his passes. His passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating, and completion percentage are all first in the Big 12.
"This season, Sanders and the Buffaloes are ranked No. 23 with a 9-3 record in what's their first season back in the Big 12. Last season, Colorado posted a 4-8 record."
Sanders's going to Las Vegas would be a welcome addition to an organization that requires a boost to the fanbase. The Raiders have a decent amount of goods stockpiled, including a high draft pick and $100 million in cap space to spend on the offense this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.