REPORT: Another Raider Prediction Lands Viking QB in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders have caught the media world by storm as it is well known their main priority is to add a franchise quarterback. After rolling out with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder, the Raiders quarterback situation in 2025 could like extremely different.
While the Raiders have been predicted to cut ties with Minshew this offseason, and the return of Ridder is unlikely, O'Connell seems to be the one mainstay on the quarterback depth. That being said, the Raiders active pursuit on a quarterback showcases that the franchise will be looking to use O'Connell in a backup role once more.
Before the offseason even began, the Raiders have been highly connected to Minnesota Vikings free agent quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold is coming off his best season yet in the NFL, and given where the Raiders stand with a quarterback, Darnold could be coming to Las Vegas in 2025.
The 33rdTeam's Marcus Mosher joined the Raiders predictions recently and he too chimed in on the Raiders and Darnold connection. Here is what he had to say revolving Darnold as he enters free agency.
"Darnold will also benefit from a weak quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could lead a team like the Raiders to pay him now rather than wait for someone to fall to them. Darnold is only 27 but has a lot of experience, having started 73 games in the NFL," Mosher wrote.
Now with the new leadership in Las Vegas in head coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and general manager John Spytek, the Raiders would benefit from adding an experienced quarterback such as Darnold. If Darnold were to sign with the Raiders, the offense could take leaps and bounds from what it was last season.
"The best landing spot would be with a veteran coach and a roster full of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but considering he hasn’t earned a big payday yet in the NFL, the money could ultimately dictate where he lands," Mosher wrote.
After seeing the success Kelly had leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship, giving Kelly an experienced quarterback to run plays with and elite receivers in Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, the Raiders could surprise the entire NFL with a quick turnaround.
