Why the Raiders Should Extend Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders offense needs some work. After ranking 27th in the NFL for average offensive yards per game, the Raiders need to come up with some answers. As it stands right now, the quarterback situation is also up in the air, you know, the position that gets the offense going.
While the offense needs work, the front office doesn't have to look very far when looking at wide receiving options. After Davante Adams was shipped off to the New York Jets, Jakobi Meyers made his name known to the Raider Nation this past season.
Being paired with rookie sensation Brock Bowers on offense in 2024, Meyers was able to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, while also bringing in 52 first downs along with four touchdowns. After the impressive season, should the Raiders look to extend Meyers?
Currently, Meyers is set to make a base pay of $10 million in the final year of his deal with the Raiders. In his first two seasons since arriving in Las Vegas, Meyers has recorded 1,834 receiving yards in 158 receptions. He also has played 15 or more games in each year, remaining to be a healthy option for the offense.
Going into his age 28-29 season, Meyers looks to have what it takes to be an effective piece for the Raiders as they push fast forward on the rebuild. Meyers was able to reach 1,000+ receiving yards with three different quarterbacks, imagine what he could do with a steady one.
After signing a three year $33 million contract in 2023, the Raiders at the time thought they were bringing in a backup option to Adams. Now with Adams gone, Meyers has flourished in the No.1 wide receiving role.
If the Raiders were to extend Meyers, it shouldn't limit them from looking at other wide receiving options given the depth at the receiver positions. If Las Vegas is serious in their pursuit of chasing down a division crown, and multiple for the future, extending Meyers while bringing in another talent, either through the NFL Draft or free agency could bolster the roster for the future.
The new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has been given high praise on social media by a handful of Raider fans. If Meyers has success under Kelly's offense, the Raiders shouldn't let him slip away if there isn't another option to fall back on.
