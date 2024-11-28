REPORT: Are Raiders Prepared for What Comes With Star Colorado QB?
If there is one thing to take away from this Las Vegas Raiders 2024 season, it’s this: the quarterback play must improve in 2025.
The Raiders will almost certainly pursue an upgrade at quarterback once the 2024 season ends. This season has been brutal for Coach Antonio Pierce and his team, largely due to the lack of consistency from the most important position in football.
Las Vegas has been commonly linked to one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class: Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. Son of NFL Hall of Famer and current Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders, there is a lot to like about the gunslinger.
That’s why Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald mocked Sanders to the Silver and Black with the No. 3 overall selection in a collaborative mock with Nate Tice.
On Sanders to the Raiders, McDonald writes:
“The Raiders are desperately in need of a franchise quarterback and while they might have to squint a bit to find one in this class, Sanders at least has a chance to be that guy. What he lacks in overall physical talent he makes up for in knowledge of the position and good enough accuracy. That’s better than anything the Raiders have on their roster right now.”
Sanders has some of the best physical traits in the draft class. He is accurate, confident in the pocket, and has a strong enough arm to make all the throws. He is not a dynamic dual-threat athlete, but he is mobile enough to make plays inside and out of the pocket.
However, the biggest concerns regarding Sanders may not be from Shedeur but rather from the media attention Deion will bring. Many in Raider Nation fear that increased attention could be a distraction in the locker room.
When Deion took over the Buffaloes, it was the biggest story in college football. Everyone took their best shot at his squad, and before this season, those shots took the team down.
Now, Coach Prime has Colorado at 8-3 and still has a fighting chance of making the Big 12 Championship Game. Despite constantly being in the headlines, the Buffaloes keep winning.
Deion Sanders is simply a father and coach who is doing his best to support his son, who is a supremely talented player. If the Raiders decide to pass on Shedeur because of Deion, they could be passing on a chance at a franchise quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.