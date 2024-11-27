Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Colorado Superstar
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-9 and looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
A prospect they have been tied to throughout the season is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the most highly touted players in the draft class. Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discuss Sanders and more on this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast:
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Antonio Pierce's Monday presser:
Q: I was wondering if you've made a determination on quarterback yet. Two, is it feasible that Aidan O'Connell can play given that he's missed so many games. And three, if Daniel Jones clears waivers, as expected, is he somebody that you guys would be interested in?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, one, Gardner Minshew will be out for the season. Two, we'll see if Aidan [O'Connell] is good to go. He's been ramping up. And then, three, any free agent or anybody to be claimed, that's third floor. So, [Tom] Telesco and that group is the head of it, and obviously, we'll see what happens by the end of the day."
Q: For Aidan O'Connell, what would you need to see this week to show that he'd be ready on a short week to play?
Coach Pierce: "Well, I mean, one, these guys are getting in the building late today. We'll have rehab and all that stuff, so it'll be a late day for us. Really won't be able to practice this week, it'll be walkthroughs for the most part. So, just seeing him able to grip the ball comfortably, hopefully no pain there, and just be able to be efficient. To put a player out there that's hurting or injured still, that's not in the benefit of the player or our team."
Q: How important is it when you're talking to an Aidan O'Connell, or any player, understanding that they want to play so you're trying to get truth out of them on how they really feel?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, that's tough. Because the good thing, that's a good problem we have right now, we got a lot of players that want to play through injuries and pain. But I think obviously, at the quarterback position, you got to be smart. I think with Aidan [O'Connell], his future is much brighter looking ahead. Young player there and we just got to be smart. So, I think the good thing, we have a good relationship, Aidan and myself. He speaks honestly to me; I speak honestly to him. So, I'm sure that conversation will go far and then we'll just have to see. And I have to really rely on our doctors and medical staff."
Q: You mentioned with the short week and not really a full practice schedule available this week, how much more complicated does that make your decision to not be able to have them going through full practices before a game?
Coach Pierce: "Well, it kind of reminds me of what happened to us last year. Played Minnesota, had a scoreless game, zero to three. And we had a short week on to the Chargers and there was some conversation about the quarterback position at that time internally. We stuck with Aidan [O'Connell] and we had a short week of practice. Didn't have any reps as well, just kind of walk through, didn't really throw the ball that far down the field. I just watched that upstairs. So, it's kind of similar in that sense. So, the good part is, I know Aidan. I think we all know what it looks like when he's feeling right, and that hand is correct and able for him to perform at a level to help us win a game."
Q: Just to clarify, you haven't made a decision yet? That'll come later on the week?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I just need to get some more information from the medical staff. These guys are just rolling into the building, nine, ten o'clock. They got two treatments before I even see them. So, I have not made a decision, yes."
Q: I know it was a short sample size for Desmond Ridder, but what did he show you yesterday that would give you some confidence that he could play?
Coach Pierce: "Just like the rest of our team, fighting. Wants to be out there. When I went up to him right before he went out there late in that three-minute mark of the game, he's like, 'I got it. I'm good.' So, the confidence is there. He's a guy that's a competitor and wants to compete. Obviously, he was dealt a difficult hand, you just get thrown into the fire with no reps. But he did move the ball down the field. And even at the end of the game, even though it didn't go our way at the end, the ball is at the one-yard line, right? Gave us a chance to maybe score, go to an onside kick, and you never know what happens in this league."
Q: Do you feel like the team's getting better the last few weeks? What's been your sense of that?
Coach Pierce: "I see a lot of young players playing. Like what I saw from the running backs, like what I saw from Sincere [McCormick] and [Ameer] Abdullah. I thought they did a really good job. I see Big Mike [Michael Mayer] coming along well. Offensive line, really good, much better job in the run game, much better. Can't really sit there and just really hype it up, but hat for a hat, we're running downhill and we're physical. Just don't have the opportunities that we want. 16 is not the number we want to hit in the running game. Defensively, D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson], he'll learn from yesterday, first start and opportunities there. And Isaiah [Pola-Mao], there's a lot of young players, Tyree Wilson the last couple weeks. So, listen, there's not a lot of positives at 2-9, but you do see a lot of players playing their asses off and playing hard and fighting to the very end. So, that is a positive for our team."
Q: Has Sincere McCormick earned more reps by what you saw?
Coach Pierce: Yeah, yup. He'll get more reps this week."
