REPORT: Are the Raiders a Trap Game For the Dolphins?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not done much to instill confidence that they will have a productive second half of the season. After entering their bye week on a five-game losing streak the Raiders look to put a stop to the losing and register their first win in weeks.
However, in order to stop the bleeding of a five-game losing streak, the Raiders will have to beat a talented Miami Dolphins team on the road.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY does not believe Sunday is the day the Raiders end their losing streak. He predicts the Dolphins will win 25-19.
"Miami has been better in recent weeks, primarily on defense," Reyes said. "Still, the Dolphins suffer occasional spells of inconsistency on offense, and the passing game’s numbers simply haven’t been there. Vegas is coming off a bye, so I think this one stays a bit closer."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY has the Dolphins winning by double digits, 27-16.
"The Dolphins don’t have much margin for error if they want to make the playoffs," Dragon said. "A Week 10 win should bode well for their confidence. Miami’s offense, featuring Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, will be too explosive for the Raiders to handle".
Richard Morin of USA TODAY predicts the Dolphins will win by a score of 28-15. Morin's prediction was more about his confidence in the Dolphins, which he has had for some time now.
"I've been saying for a few weeks the Dolphins are for real ― as long as Tua Tagovailoa is healthy ― and they'll make easy prey of the Raiders, who are traveling across the country for an early start," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY believes the Dolphins will beat the Raiders 26-17. He notes that both teams are trending in opposite directions, which is his reasoning. Considering how their most recent football game went, a nine-point loss would be an improvement.
“Miami seems like it’s figuring things out, just when its season is hanging by a thread,” Mendoza said.
“The Dolphins have some fun playing against a lousy Raiders squad.”
The consensus about the Raiders seems to be about the same. They have been a bad team this season, and there is no denying that.
While many reasons explain why that has been the case, the Raiders are still one of the worst teams in the league. Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders hope to perform better in their first game after the bye week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.