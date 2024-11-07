REPORT: Are the Raiders the Worst Team in the NFL?
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the season after a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Las Vegas’ loss all but sealed the fate of their season, even with eight games remaining after their bye week.
The Raiders entered their week off on a five-game losing streak and searching for answers. They apparently found one of those answers within a couple of hours after their embarrassing loss to the Bengals and decided to fire their offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and quarterbacks coach.
Their loss to the Bengals confirmed that the Raiders are unquestionably one of the worst teams in the National Football League. However, Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently released his weekly power rankings and he believes the Raiders are the second-worst team in the league.
“The blowout loss to the Bengals had pretty big effects, as the Raiders benched Gardner Minshew midgame and then fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
“They now get to chew over more potential changes and how the second half of the season will go, with the bye week upon them. In fact, the franchise just brought back one of its former head coaches, Norv Turner, hiring him as an assistant on Tuesday.
“The Raiders went into Sunday’s game down a quarterback (Aidan O'Connell) and their starting center (Andre James), and they already traded their best receiver (Davante Adams) to the Jets a few weeks ago. Losing several key players (including left tackle Kolton Miller and backup Andrus Peat) during the game certainly didn’t help.
“But that also leads us back to the roster, which is just not competitive enough. Las Vegas didn’t make any major upgrades at QB and hasn't gotten enough from Minshew, who has eight interceptions and five fumbles and now has been benched three separate times.
“The Raiders simply are not talented enough to compete in a division with the [Kansas City] Chiefs and the improved [Los Angeles] Chargers and [Denver] Broncos."
While it may seem harsh, Edholm's grade of the Raiders is fair, especially considering all the injuries the team has suffered. Instability along its offensive line and coaching staff have only made things worse for the team this season. It may be hard to watch but this season could set the Raiders up for sustained success down the road.
