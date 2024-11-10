REPORT: Bold Offseason Prediction for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have eight games remaining in this season. At 2-7, things seem unlikely to change much, and the remainder of the season is only a formality.
Las Vegas recently fired Luke Getsy after their former offensive coordinator failed to do his job correctly. The Raiders offense struggled mightily, even worse than last season, forcing Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to fire him.
However, Getsy and the offense’s incompetence have put the Raiders in the running for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. There are currently multiple teams at 2-7, but not all need a quarterback like the Raiders.
The Raiders' likely premium selection in the draft will lead to plenty of speculation about who the Raiders will select. However, one NFL expert believes the Raiders will make the selection easy by securing the top overall pick.
"After firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, a strong argument could be made they are already the worst team in the NFL,” Reid said. “There are nine teams with two or fewer wins, which is tied for the most teams through Week 9 since the 1970 merger, per ESPN Research (nine teams in 2006)."
The Raiders started the season with high hopes that were instantly and constantly dashed by injuries and poor play. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forcing his way out of town only made things more difficult for an already struggling Raiders' offense.
"The Raiders have lost their past five games, and I expect that streak to climb to 13 by season's end. They'll have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2007 when they selected JaMarcus Russell with the franchise's only top selection," Reid said.
Las Vegas needs additional help in many other areas, including the offensive line and wide receiver. However, securing the first overall pick would ensure the Raiders control their draft destiny, unlike last season.
This would also put the Raiders in a prime position to select one of the draft's top quarterbacks. Had they been able to do that this past offseason, there is a chance the current season could have gone vastly different.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.