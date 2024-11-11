REPORT: Bold Raiders Prediction for Second Half of Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rookie tight ends in the history of the National Football League.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes rookie tight end Brock Bowers has the potential to cap off his productive rookie season with a notable record. Specifically, Sullivan believes Bowers can break Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua's rookie reception record set just a few seasons ago.
“Coming into this season, all the hype surrounded Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers,” Sullivan said. “Some -- including myself -- even wondered if one of those two could rival Puka Nacua's record-shattering rookie season.
Sullivan noted that while none of the top wide receivers from the most recent NFL Draft are on pace to challenge Nacua's record, the top tight end in the rookie class is. Even with a shaky quarterback situation, Bowers is playing some of the best football of any pass catcher in the National Football League.
“While neither of those two look poised to do so this year, don't sleep on Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers unseating Nacua in the record books," Sullivan said.
“The Rams wideout set the rookie single-season record with 105 receptions last season. Bowers is currently on pace for 108.
“And that accounts for three games where the Raiders were also throwing to Davante Adams.
“As Bowers continues to become the centerpiece of the offense, his targets should only increase as the season goes along, putting this record by Nacua in the crosshairs.”
With Adams now gone, the Raiders do not have many legitimate threats at the wide receiver position, other than Bowers. This should only lead to more targets and receptions for the rookie tight end.
Bowers is already on a historical pace for a rookie tight end in the league. Halfway through his rookie season, he has already proven general manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders right for selecting him with the 13th overall pick in the draft.
It may have been somewhat of a questionable move at the time because of other needs the Raiders have. However, the Raiders made a wise decision by not passing on what was clearly the best player available when it was their turn to select.
It is a decision that could have a positive impact on Raiders teams for at least the next decade.
