REPORT: Brock Bowers Receives Impressive Spot on Top Players List
The Las Vegas Raiders have a superstar in tight Brock Bowers.
To say the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 13 pick was dominant in his rookie campaign might not be giving him enough credit.
With three different quarterbacks and two different offensive coordinators (with defenses keying on him after the Davante Adams trade), Bowers set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history, with 1,194 yards, while also grabbing the rookie receptions record with 112 (that includes wide receivers).
First-team All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl nod, and finalist recognition for just about every rookie award available capped off a stellar first season. Now, Pro Football Focus has honored Bowers. In their list of the 101 best players from 2024, Bowers slots in at No. 40.
"Bowers' first year in the NFL was one for the record books," wrote the PFF staff. "His 88.4 PFF receiving grade is the highest ever recorded by a first-year tight end in the PFF era (since 2006), highlighted with record-breaking marks in receptions (112), yards after catch (596), first-down receptions (61) and contested catches (16). The latter also ranks among the top eight all-time at the position, placing him alongside the likes of Travis Kelce (2018) and Jimmy Graham (2017)."
The list is being released incrementally, and at the time of this writing, the top-10 have yet to be revealed. That being said, Bowers is just the second-highest rated tight end on the list--only San Francisco's George Kittle is above him.
Just two of his fellow 2024 draftees are ahead of him: Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had a generational, even once-in-a-lifetime walk-in rookie season, and Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse.
Bowers is ahead of fellow tight ends Trey McBride (Arizona), and Mark Andrews (Baltimore).
The former Georgia Bulldog was touted as a generational prospect and can't-miss player leading up to the draft, after putting together one of the most decorated careers from a college tight end in history.
Poor drafting teams and quarterback-needy franchises allowed for him to fall into the lap of the Raiders, who took him despite spending a high pick on tight end Michael Mayer the previous draft.
