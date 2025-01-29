REPORT: Can Raiders Compete in AFC West in 2025?
A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football is underway.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek began their tenure with the Silver and Black this week, looking to hit the ground running immediately.
During the introductory press conference, Carroll said he wants to compete as soon as next season. However, in the AFC West, which could be the toughest division in football, that could prove difficult, especially considering the Raiders’ roster compared to the other teams in the division.
NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ panel discussed Carroll’s comments on a recent episode. The panel, consisting of Jamie Erdahl, Ron Rivera, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, had differing opinions on whether the Raiders could compete in the AFC West in 2025.
“I don’t think you’re looking at the Raiders and saying, ‘This is going to be an overnight sensation,’ like Jayden Daniels and the Commanders just had,” said Schrager. “I do think that they’re going to lay the groundwork, and that is why you bring a Pete Carroll in, and it’s why you bring a Ron Rivera in; it’s why you bring guys who have done it before when these teams are at their nadir and at the bottom of the barrel.
In this case, the Raiders are a blank slate. We don’t know who their quarterback is; they’re in a division with three of the best head coaches, and three quarterbacks who will give you fits over the next several decades. I think, in this case, Pete Carroll made a lot of sense for this version of the Raiders.”
Rivera, a two-time Coach of the Year, agreed the Raiders must find their quarterback of the future.
“It’s going to take time; you’ve got to lay the groundwork,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure you have people in place going forward for the next couple of years that can handle how tough it’s going to be. This is not going to be an easy road. If they find their quarterback immediately, you’ll see them build, build, build. If they don’t, they’re going to stay low. They’ll be down in the cellar for quite some time. But the key is finding that quarterback in the next two drafts.”
The Raiders have a long road ahead to competing with their current roster. It is up to Spytek to add talent, and Carroll must develop it.
