Why Pete Carroll's Age Shouldn't Be a Concern For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hired former Seattle Sehawks head coach Pete Carroll as their next head coach. It was a move most agreed was the right one for the Silver and Black.
Over the previous two seasons, the Raiders have struggled in many areas, most notably their head coaching and quarterback positions.
Proven, legitimate head coaching experience in the National Football League something both of the Raiders past two head coaches sorely lacked. However, with Carroll, that is no longer a concern.
The veteran coach has won at every level he has coached on and has experience building up collegiate programs and a professional football team from the ground up. He will be tasked with doing so again in Las Vegas with the Raiders.
While Carroll's record-breaking age will garner attention, it should be more about the leadership and experience he is expected to bring to the table. The Raiders will undoubtedly benefit from having Carroll on the field sharing decades of coaching knowledge.
Carroll noted that while he may be old in age, he is young at heart and that even during his time away from football, he still stayed connected to the game.
"First off, I'm not real proud of wearing this number 73 on my back, but that's not what fires me up," Carroll said. "But it isn't about accomplishing things to say you were worthy. It's what you're going to do next that counts. What's the next thing up? I laid low during this football season, and I'm teaching a class at USC that's been a thrill.
"I have not been one step away from what we're doing at any time and what we're up against here. I'm just so grateful that I've been given the opportunity to do this again and to find it because, to me, it's the very next step that we get to take that fires me up. I don't care how old you are. For anybody out there that's old and wants to know how you do it, you freaking battle every day, and you compete, and you find your way to get better. Everybody needs to be coached up, and that's what's been happening for me."
