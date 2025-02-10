REPORT: Could Raiders OC Hire Dictate Draft Pick?
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, looking for someone to spark their offense.
Kelly led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship with talented players. Now, general manager John Spytek is looking to put more talent on the Silver and Black offense for Kelly.
One player who has been consistently linked to the Raiders is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Potentially the best receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class, McMillan is a popular name for Las Vegas with the No. 6 overall pick.
In fact, Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer is the latest media member to mock McMillan to the Raiders in the first round.
On McMillan to Las Vegas, Iyer writes:
“The Raiders are in the market for a big big-play receiver for whatever their new passing game will look like under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was used to having dominant receivers at the major college level at Ohio State. It would make sense for Las Vegas to target a big-armed QB at some point, either in the form of a Carroll-Russell Wilson reunion in free agency or a high draft pick later on.”
Could the Raiders make this pick for Kelly? It would help the new Raiders OC to have a big-bodied receiver with unique abilities.
Bringing in Kelly shows the Raiders were not satisfied with how poor they were on the offensive side of the ball last season. Expect the team to make several moves to improve their offense at as many positions as possible.
Kelly’s Buckeyes ranked 29th in the country in passing offense last season with 263 passing yards per game. After spending so many years as a spread offense connoisseur, he adapted his offense to a more pro-style concept.
The Raiders were inconsistent at quarterback last season, but if they find a long-term option that fits Kelly’s scheme, having players like McMillan on the outside and tight end Brock Bowers over the middle would greatly improve their offense.
Raider Nation hopes Kelly can help them forget about what the team’s offense looked like in 2024. If they land a No. 1 receiver and a long-term quarterback, there could be some real excitement heading into 2025.
