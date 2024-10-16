REPORT: Did the Raiders Win the Davante Adams Trade?
It was official on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Raiders traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. They also freed up cap space and alleviated themselves of unneeded drama. Now, Jakobi Meyers will have his chance to shine in the No. 1 wide receiver role.
The Raiders received a conditional third-round pick that could become a second-round pick if Adams meets certain performance-based milestones, such as getting All-Pro recognition or being on the active roster if the Jets play in the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani wrote that the Raiders won the trade. He gave the Jets a B- for the trade, writing, "The 'bad' part of this trade is that the Jets are taking on the entirety of Adams' contract ... The Raiders are not going to have to pay a single penny more of the five-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2022. Soon to be 32 years old and already dealing with a minor hamstring injury, Adams may not have the kind of impact fans are hoping for."
The Raiders received a much more favorable A- grade for their part.
"Remember, this isn't grading the Raiders' entire experience with Adams, it's grading this trade specifically," Dajani wrote. "Vegas reportedly wanted a second-round pick for Adams, and got close. A conditional third-round pick isn't bad, although it doesn't seem like Adams is going to hit those milestones for the selection to graduate to a second-rounder. ... Adams has to either make an All-Pro team or be on the active roster for the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl.
"Maybe Adams wasn't publicly shoving his way out of Sin City, but it certainly appeared he was done playing for the Raiders. Vegas continues to struggle with perennial quarterback issues, and sits in the basement of the AFC West at 2-4. So, why not get something in return for a playmaker that wasn't going to single-handedly save your season? The best part about this trade is that the Raiders don't have to pay any more of that contract. There were questions about how much money Vegas would have to take on to move Adams. Turns out it was none."
Are better days ahead for the Raiders now?
