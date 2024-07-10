REPORT: How Does New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Compare to Other DTs Around the NFL?
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco joined the Raiders to help the organization rebuild its roster. Telesco went to work doing just that as soon as possible, using free agency to immediately make additions and subtractions to what was and still is a flawed roster. Telesco made an immediate blockbuster move by signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, one of the best free agents available this offseason.
ESPN national reporter Jeremy Fowler spoke with many league executives, coaches, and other NFL insiders to gain insight into their thoughts on who the best ten players are at each position. Fowler then put together his list, which included anonymous quotes from those he drew insight from.
While the Raiders believe they have arguably one of the top two or three defensive tackles in the league in Christian Wilkins, after many resources were put into Fowler’s research, the veteran defensive lineman was ranked as the sixth-best tackle. While that ranking may be too high or too low in some people’s opinions, that might be just good enough to help the Raiders' defense improve significantly.
“The one thing holding back Wilkins had been his sack production,” Fowler said. “He didn’t have it through his first four years, and the Dolphins didn’t pay him last offseason. So, Wilkins flipped the script with nine sacks in 2023, leading to a massive four-year, $110 million free agency deal with Las Vegas."
“Gives you a little bit of everything — just a solid all-around player,” an AFC executive said. “Might be a notch below the top, top guys, as far as high-end traits, but he really turned a corner over the last year-and-a-half as a rusher.”
With Wilkins being ranked as the sixth-best defensive tackle, that likely means two of the Raiders’ four defensive linemen are ranked in the top ten of their respective positions, as the Raiders’ defensive line also boasts veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders are expected to field one of the best defensive lines in the entire league this season. It will be up to Wilkins and Crosby to ensure that happens. Telesco and the Raiders are betting on it.
