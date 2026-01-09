Identifying 1 Significant Goal for the Raiders this Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders will have no shortage of goals this offseason as they look to address a clearly flawed roster. Las Vegas' front office has years of bad roster moves to undo. It may not be possible to make all the necessary moves in one offseason.

Back to the Drawing Board for the Raiders

The Raiders enter yet another offseason with a vacant head coaching position. Stability has alluded Las Vegas over the past several years, making a rebuild nearly impossible to truly begin. Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports analyzed the Raiders' current situation and goals for the offseason.

"Another year, another head coach in the desert as the Raiders fired Pete Carroll after a nightmarish, 3-14 campaign, just a year after they did the same thing with Antonio Pierce. However, the struggles for the Raiders did lead to one positive result — securing the No. 1 overall pick and a chance to select a potential franchise quarterback in Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza," Williams said.

"Whoever the team selects as head coach has heavy lifting to do to turn things around in one of the toughest divisions in the league, playing in the AFC West. The Raiders must also smooth things over with talented edge rusher Maxx Crosby and add more playmakers to one of the worst rosters in the league.

"It should be all about patience for owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek – something the Raiders have shown little of since the last time this franchise won a postseason game over two decades ago."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll shortly after the team's season-finale win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have as close to a clean slate as possible. Las Vegas' general manager, John Spytek, explained his vision for the team's direction.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded,” Spytek said.

“The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Never miss another Raiders story. Sign up for our newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE