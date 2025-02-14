REPORT: How One Decision Looms Large Over Raiders This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders must address the quarterback situation for 2025. They have plenty of cap space and a high draft pack (No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft). Miami's Cam Ward is seemingly the surest thing a team can find in this class, but that's not saying much.
Many around the league believe that few if any of the quarterbacks in the draft offer long-term potential as franchise passers. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker acknowledged the Raiders' biggest offseason question-mark, finding a quarterback, writing that there could be some big transactions to come.
"With the second-most cap space in the NFL (about $92 million) and a fresh regime, the Raiders could be in for a very fun offseason full of inspiring transactions," wrote Locker. "The team has a bevy of needs, but the most obvious is under center after ranking 31st in team PFF passing grade a year ago. Holding the No. 6 overall pick means there’s a slim chance that one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will still be available as Vegas is on the clock. Could new general manager John Spytek elect to trade up or even wait until Day 2 to make his mark on a passer?
"The other quarterback options are also intriguing for the Raiders. Sam Darnold is the headliner of the free agent class, and the 27-year-old would instantly infuse new life into the team’s lackluster offense. A reunion between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, who rebounded with a 77.5 PFF passing grade in 2024, could make sense. Even trading for Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. The bottom line is that whatever direction the Raiders go at quarterback will invariably produce domino effects for the rest of the roster -- and the NFL."
Minority owner Tom Brady will likely have the biggest voice when it comes to finding a quarterback. As a foremost football mind who was given the reins by owner Mark Davis, one can expect the Silver and Black to continue to lean on him for assembling a framework that will sustain the franchise for seasons to come.
Taking a risk on a quarterback is not an option, especially in the draft -- those mistakes set organizations back for multiple seasons. The Raiders have been in the doldrums for a while. They cannot risk sinking further.
