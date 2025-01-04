REPORT: Interesting Take Ties Steelers QB to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are tied to the idea of getting a new quarterback during the offseason.
Most would agree that the No. 1 quarterback target in the draft for the Raiders is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is a consensus pick for the best or second-best signal caller available in the draft. The entire 2024 season was littered with Sanders' social media presence seemingly begging to go to the Silver and Black.
Despite the Raiders falling out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick, some mocks are predicting them to trade up for Sanders. Another name that has been linked to the Raiders is the mercurial Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss.
Dart is a sizeable prospect with a cannon arm, plenty of playmaking ability, and the toughness to match. However, there are plenty of red flags in his game and many scouts and football experts are weary of the 2024 class outside of Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
The other theory as to how the Raiders will better themselves at the position is in free agency.
One take that might be a little bit of an overreach is that of CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, who projects the Raiders to land Pittsburgh Steelers backup Justin Fields.
He projects a one-year, $11 million deal.
"Summoned to open the Steelers' season under center as Wilson recovered from injury, the former Chicago Bears first-rounder has been equally dynamic as erratic when asked to win through the air, though his Pittsburgh debut was more efficient," Benjamin wrote. "He remains something of a high-upside unknown."
The Raiders will likely be skeptical of such a move. Fields failed in Chicago; whether that was the fault of the poorly run Bears or not, perhaps a 50/50 split between the talent and the situation, it is a basic fact. It did not work out.
Fields has not panned out in Pittsburgh, either. The Steelers are one of the best run organizations in not just the NFL, but all of sports. Head coach Mike Tomlin is about as steady as it gets for an NFL head coach.
Minority owner Tom Brady is a world-class scout and football mind and he will have a big say in the Raiders' quarterback situation. The Silver and Black will make an investment in a quarterback; not a needless gamble.
