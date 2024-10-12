REPORT: Intriguing Proposal Falls Short For Raiders' Adams
The drama between the potential trade of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams continues for another week.
There has been speculation, terse remarks from Coach Antonio Pierce, and scenario pitches from pundits across the NFL world.
The Athletic's Jon Machota proposed that the Dallas Cowboys would trade a 2025 third-round pick and wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the Raiders star.
"The Raiders will likely have better offers, but it’s difficult for the Cowboys to give up much more in terms of future draft picks,” Machota wrote. “They recently made Dak Prescott the league’s highest-paid player and receiver CeeDee Lamb the second-highest-paid non-quarterback. They plan to eventually sign Micah Parsons to a deal that will likely make him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback."
The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis wrote that it wouldn't be enough.
"The Raiders are seeking a second-round pick and additional compensation for Adams, although they are unlikely to get that much," Moraitis wrote. "Even still, they can probably do better than what Machota is offering here. Machota's pitch is essentially Adams for a third-round pick, as Brooks is a former seventh-rounder who is unlikely to amount to anything. Las Vegas would be better served simply taking a late-round pick in place of Brooks in that proposal.
"Now, if the Cowboys were to throw in Jalen Tolbert with that third-round pick, that might be enough to move the needle and get the Raiders to budge. Or, Las Vegas could add in a Day 3 pick with Adams in order to get a higher selection from the Cowboys, but that would likely remove Tolbert from the equation. Whatever the case may be, Machota's trade proposal isn't likely to be enough to send Adams to Dallas. The Cowboys would have to come with more than that if they want an elite wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb."
Recently, the Raiders' asking price has been criticized by respected football minds such as former Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick.
"I'm not sure you can afford his contract situation next year or whether the new team would want to redo it," Belichick said. "I think for really a one-year contract, I think that's really more of a fourth- or a fifth-round pick. I know the player has extra years on his contract, the question is whether or not the trading team would be able to absorb those. I think that probably the most likely scenario for me, it looks like from the outside in, I don't know the details of it, would be if the Raiders would be willing to eat some of the salary this year, they could trade him to a team that had less cap space. Which there aren't very many teams that have the cap space that can afford [Adams] right now, probably no more than half the teams in the league could really afford him without redoing his contract."
