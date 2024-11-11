REPORT: Is Raiders' Most Pressing Need As Obvious As We Thought?
The Las Vegas Raiders have many issues that must be fixed during the upcoming offseason. None are more significant than the instability at quarterback over the last few seasons.
The Raiders have tried multiple quarterbacks over the last two seasons, but none have been able to produce consistently. While there are many reasons why that has been the case, a lack of talent at the quarterback position has also been a problem.
Las Vegas is in a great position to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. However, some believe the Raiders may already have their eyes on the quarterback they plan on choosing.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN agrees with everyone who can that the Raiders need a talented quarterback on their roster if they hope to compete in the future. This Raiders team could be significantly better with better health and marginally better play from the quarterback position.
Schatz noted that the Raiders' hopes for the future will ride on them securing one of the top picks and then picking the right quarterback.
“Theoretically, sure, the Raiders could go into 2025 with Gardner Minshew (38.5 QBR) and Aidan O’Connell (48.0 QBR) competing for the job again. But should they? Not if they want to be a contender," Schatz said.
The Raiders are in a division with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, all while having arguably the worst group of quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Matt Miller of ESPN believes the Raiders will solve this issue by selecting one of the most promising quarterbacks in the draft. He predicts the Raiders will draft a quarterback with ties to new part-owner Tom Brady.
Las Vegas must make the most of the opportunity the current subpar season will present to them in the upcoming NFL Draft. At this point, it is known the Raiders will select a quarterback.
However, it is the NFL, and no draft pick is a lock to be successful in the league. The Raiders must think long and hard about who to select at quarterback. Choosing wrong could set the franchise back a decade, but picking the correct quarterback can instantly turn the team and franchise around in a sustainable manner.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.