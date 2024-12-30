REPORT: Is Raiders' Tom Brady's Vote on Awards a Conflict of Interest?
There seems to be a never-ending concern about Tom Brady's minority ownership with the Raiders and how it may or may not conflict with his role in the media, and those concerns have come up again.
Mike Florio of NBC Sports was the latest to question whether or not Brady's ownership with the Raiders would be a conflict of interest with Brady's role in the media.
Florio noted that he received clarification directly from the Associated Press. The AP seemed to remove any doubt about their position on the subject.
"Initially, the Associated Press had no comment on the question of whether Raiders owner Tom Brady will continue to hold one of the 50 votes on the various awards that are announced every year at the NFL Honors ceremony," Florio said. "On Friday, we received an email from Nicole Meir, Media Relations Manager for the Associated Press, with a comment on the issue.
“'As a credentialed media member who covers the NFL regularly, Tom Brady meets the requirement to vote for the AP NFL awards,” Meir said. “We are confident that the integrity of the voting process will be respected by all voters.”'
Florio made a valid point about how Brady's two jobs could collide, especially when it comes to voting on awards at the end of the season.
"The problem is that Brady’s status as a Raiders owner creates an inherent conflict of interest that necessarily undermines the integrity of the process. What will Brady do when it’s time to pick an offensive rookie of the year? Will he conduct an objective analysis that leads to Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix? Or will Brady’s ballot be skewed for Raiders tight end Brock Bowers?
While Florio has somewhat of a point, he uses a curious example to get his point across. While few Raiders players may be nominated for awards after this season, Bowers has had a historic season. The rookie tight end has not only broken countless records in the NFL and Raiders, but he has also done so with arguably the worst group of quarterbacks in the league.
Daniels and Nix have had successful seasons with a much better roster than Bowers. Even if Brady was not a minority owner of the Raiders, his voting for Bowers as the Rookie of the Year would not be unfounded.
Brady voting for Bowers while being one of the Raiders' minority owners is not that big of a deal considering the season Bowers has had.
